Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) – The 5.0% Upside Potential Remains

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is -1.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.81 and a high of $33.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OHI stock was last observed hovering at around $27.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.47% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -14.79% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.55, the stock is -0.14% and -1.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -7.82% off its SMA200. OHI registered -4.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.70%.

The stock witnessed a -0.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.89%, and is 0.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $6.62B and $878.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.82 and Fwd P/E is 20.53. Profit margin for the company is 48.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.04% and -18.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.50% this year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 234.86M, and float is at 233.26M with Short Float at 10.58%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -23.47% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -23.68% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -34.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.