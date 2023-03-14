OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) is 72.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.74 and a high of $31.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ONCS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.37% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.37% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.89, the stock is 78.92% and 55.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 18.93% at the moment leaves the stock -69.24% off its SMA200. ONCS registered -86.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.79%.

The stock witnessed a 99.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.97%, and is 51.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.66% over the week and 23.22% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 292.13% and -90.94% from its 52-week high.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.70% this year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.97M, and float is at 2.05M with Short Float at 21.62%.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DelAversano Robert J,the company’sVP, Finance. SEC filings show that DelAversano Robert J sold 40 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $1.37 per share for a total of $55.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1008.0 shares.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that DelAversano Robert J (VP, Finance) sold a total of 283 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $0.37 per share for $105.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22975.0 shares of the ONCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, DelAversano Robert J (VP, Finance) disposed off 284 shares at an average price of $0.71 for $202.0. The insider now directly holds 23,258 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS).