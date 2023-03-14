Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) is -9.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $152.01 and a high of $276.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCTY stock was last observed hovering at around $174.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.68%.

Currently trading at $176.22, the stock is -11.41% and -12.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -16.50% off its SMA200. PCTY registered -10.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.82%.

The stock witnessed a -20.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.94%, and is -7.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $10.27B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 103.78 and Fwd P/E is 32.48. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.93% and -36.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Paylocity Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.72M, and float is at 40.82M with Short Float at 5.97%.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sarowitz Steven I,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Sarowitz Steven I sold 32,689 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $187.60 per share for a total of $6.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.31 million shares.

Paylocity Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Sarowitz Steven I (Director) sold a total of 67,311 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $192.05 per share for $12.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.34 million shares of the PCTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Sarowitz Steven I (Director) disposed off 15,947 shares at an average price of $198.14 for $3.16 million. The insider now directly holds 10,422,423 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY).

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Workday Inc. (WDAY) that is trading -20.66% down over the past 12 months and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is -11.34% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 10.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.