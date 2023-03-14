Pearson plc (PSO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) is -9.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.84 and a high of $12.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $10.22, the stock is -4.93% and -7.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -2.33% off its SMA200. PSO registered 17.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.95%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.80%, and is -1.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.24% over the month.

Pearson plc (PSO) has around 20744 employees, a market worth around $7.39B and $4.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.34. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.61% and -15.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.20% this year.

Pearson plc (PSO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 750.30M, and float is at 715.37M with Short Float at 0.06%.

Pearson plc (PSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading -25.64% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -30.71% lower over the same period. Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) is 0.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.