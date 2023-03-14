Positives for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) as stock gains in recent trading

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) is -6.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.83 and a high of $30.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FYBR stock was last observed hovering at around $24.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61%.

Currently trading at $23.73, the stock is -13.34% and -14.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -2.51% at the moment leaves the stock -6.94% off its SMA200. FYBR registered -8.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.86%.

The stock witnessed a -17.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.97%, and is -12.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $6.12B and $5.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.20 and Fwd P/E is 54.05. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.95% and -23.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.10% this year.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.99M, and float is at 244.48M with Short Float at 7.91%.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.