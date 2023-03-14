Positives for Huntsman Corporation (HUN) as stock gains in recent trading

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is -1.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.53 and a high of $41.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $27.14, the stock is -8.40% and -10.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.06 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -6.29% off its SMA200. HUN registered -28.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.51%.

The stock witnessed a -14.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.65%, and is -6.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $5.07B and $8.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.42 and Fwd P/E is 8.79. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.32% and -33.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.90% this year.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.40M, and float is at 179.92M with Short Float at 3.36%.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Huntsman Corporation (HUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STRYKER DAVID M,the company’sExec VP, GC and Sec. SEC filings show that STRYKER DAVID M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $29.90 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Huntsman Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that ESPELAND CURTIS E (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $30.18 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18533.0 shares of the HUN stock.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -28.09% down over the past 12 months.