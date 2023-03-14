Positives for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) as stock gains in recent trading

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is -31.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.03 and a high of $46.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMA stock was last observed hovering at around $27.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.85% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 30.54% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.09, the stock is -16.11% and -26.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -31.42% off its SMA200. LSXMA registered -39.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.36%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -23.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.18%, and is -13.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.27 and Fwd P/E is 9.44. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.22% and -42.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 110.70% this year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 327.00M, and float is at 94.27M with Short Float at 3.24%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALONE JOHN C,the company’sChairman of the Board. SEC filings show that MALONE JOHN C sold 119,680 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $74.59 per share for a total of $8.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.55 million shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that MALONE JOHN C (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 285,320 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $74.95 per share for $21.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.67 million shares of the LSXMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E (Chief Corp. Dev. Officer) disposed off 22,150 shares at an average price of $72.89 for $1.61 million. The insider now directly holds 87,527 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA).