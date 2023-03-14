Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Is Up 30.12% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) is 30.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.85 and a high of $37.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SDGR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.67% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 2.72% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.32, the stock is 2.49% and 6.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -1.85% off its SMA200. SDGR registered -21.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.30%.

The stock witnessed a 4.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.02%, and is -3.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) has around 787 employees, a market worth around $1.84B and $181.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -82.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.44% and -34.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.80%).

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schrodinger Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.40% this year.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.27M, and float is at 48.92M with Short Float at 8.16%.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tran Yvonne,the company’sEVP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Tran Yvonne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $27.26 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5131.0 shares.

Schrodinger Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Farid Ramy (President & CEO) sold a total of 66,886 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $18.28 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the SDGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Thornberry Nancy (Director) disposed off 4,950 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR).

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading -3.54% down over the past 12 months. Certara Inc. (CERT) is -0.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.