Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is 1.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.29 and a high of $73.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMTC stock was last observed hovering at around $29.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.76% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 8.97% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.13, the stock is -6.54% and -7.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -25.34% off its SMA200. SMTC registered -54.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.34%.

The stock witnessed a -11.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.17%, and is -4.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has around 1439 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $779.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.75 and Fwd P/E is 12.87. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.18% and -60.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Semtech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 111.40% this year.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.76M, and float is at 63.14M with Short Float at 9.41%.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Semtech Corporation (SMTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silberstein Asaf,the company’sEVP. SEC filings show that Silberstein Asaf sold 1,971 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $62.60 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59000.0 shares.

Semtech Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that WILSON JOHN MICHAEL (EVP) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $62.28 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16385.0 shares of the SMTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Rodensky Michael W (SVP) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $68.79 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 10,138 shares of Semtech Corporation (SMTC).

Semtech Corporation (SMTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 21.25% up over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 0.66% higher over the same period. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 34.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.