Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) is -23.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.40 and a high of $33.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87%.

Currently trading at $22.07, the stock is -10.17% and -15.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -3.79% at the moment leaves the stock -18.19% off its SMA200. STR registered -6.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.79%.

The stock witnessed a -13.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.83%, and is -10.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $289.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.59 and Fwd P/E is 10.43. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.13% and -34.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sitio Royalties Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.10% this year.

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.52M, and float is at 78.27M with Short Float at 4.13%.

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times.