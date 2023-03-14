TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Is Down -13.60% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) is -13.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.38 and a high of $17.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TFSL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.19% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 22.19% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.45, the stock is -11.70% and -13.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -11.47% off its SMA200. TFSL registered -24.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.88%.

The stock witnessed a -12.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.37%, and is -9.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) has around 1025 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $456.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.84 and Fwd P/E is 41.50. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.57% and -27.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TFS Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.10% this year.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 280.33M, and float is at 278.44M with Short Float at 0.89%.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Barbara J.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Anderson Barbara J. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $14.09 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

TFS Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that WEIL MEREDITH S (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 7,209 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $13.94 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85404.0 shares of the TFSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Asher Anthony J (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $13.51 for $40530.0. The insider now directly holds 61,207 shares of TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL).

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) that is trading -30.62% down over the past 12 months.