TH Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Now

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) is 10.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.68 and a high of $18.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TH stock was last observed hovering at around $16.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.73% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.45% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.71, the stock is 7.97% and 4.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 30.32% off its SMA200. TH registered 243.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.32%.

The stock witnessed a 14.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.36%, and is 11.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.76% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) has around 823 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $431.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.94 and Fwd P/E is 12.56. Distance from 52-week low is 257.05% and -9.58% from its 52-week high.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Target Hospitality Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1960.00% this year.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.59M, and float is at 27.36M with Short Float at 22.85%.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalamaras Eric,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Kalamaras Eric sold 62,660 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $16.80 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Target Hospitality Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Kalamaras Eric (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 1,688 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $16.49 per share for $27835.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the TH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Kalamaras Eric (EVP and CFO) disposed off 62,748 shares at an average price of $16.13 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 111,384 shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH).