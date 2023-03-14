The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -31.00% Change This Year

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) is -31.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.01 and a high of $47.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMK stock was last observed hovering at around $27.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 30.77% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.00, the stock is -16.16% and -26.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing -1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -31.42% off its SMA200. LSXMK registered -39.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.22%.

The stock witnessed a -23.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.24%, and is -13.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.96 and Fwd P/E is 9.78. Distance from 52-week low is -0.04% and -42.57% from its 52-week high.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 114.00% this year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.57M, and float is at 195.34M with Short Float at 2.17%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALONE JOHN C,the company’sChairman of the Board. SEC filings show that MALONE JOHN C sold 119,680 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $74.59 per share for a total of $8.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.55 million shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that MALONE JOHN C (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 285,320 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $74.95 per share for $21.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.67 million shares of the LSXMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E (Chief Corp. Dev. Officer) disposed off 22,150 shares at an average price of $72.89 for $1.61 million. The insider now directly holds 87,527 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK).