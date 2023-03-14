These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is -3.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.57 and a high of $122.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMO stock was last observed hovering at around $88.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12%.

Currently trading at $87.14, the stock is -9.75% and -10.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -9.53% off its SMA200. BMO registered -24.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.94%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.86%, and is -9.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) has around 46722 employees, a market worth around $63.55B and $23.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.59 and Fwd P/E is 6.21. Profit margin for the company is 32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.83% and -29.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Bank of Montreal is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.60% this year.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 691.26M, and float is at 676.94M with Short Float at -.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Bank of Montreal (BMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Bank of Montreal (BMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is trading -23.39% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -21.63% lower over the same period.