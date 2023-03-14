These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is -5.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.67 and a high of $38.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLR stock was last observed hovering at around $33.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.65% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -9.4% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.82, the stock is -9.47% and -7.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 9.24% off its SMA200. FLR registered 12.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.89%.

The stock witnessed a -6.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.73%, and is -10.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) has around 39576 employees, a market worth around $4.84B and $13.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.06 and Fwd P/E is 13.91. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.42% and -14.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluor Corporation (FLR) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.50% this year.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.00M, and float is at 140.90M with Short Float at 10.70%.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Fluor Corporation (FLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Breuer James R,the company’sGroup President. SEC filings show that Breuer James R sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $37.81 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41742.0 shares.

Fluor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that ROSE MATTHEW K (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $25.63 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80764.0 shares of the FLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, HACKETT JAMES T (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $25.84 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Fluor Corporation (FLR).

Fluor Corporation (FLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading 14.96% up over the past 12 months and Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is -32.01% lower over the same period. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is 28.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.