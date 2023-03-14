These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) is -6.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.85 and a high of $12.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $8.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 14.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.82, the stock is -6.43% and -9.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -21.76% off its SMA200. ICL registered -40.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.91%.

The stock witnessed a -11.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.93%, and is -6.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has around 12733 employees, a market worth around $8.79B and $10.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.08 and Fwd P/E is 9.47. Distance from 52-week low is -0.45% and -47.38% from its 52-week high.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICL Group Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.90% this year.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 721.68M with Short Float at 0.14%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is trading 18.38% up over the past 12 months. The Mosaic Company (MOS) is -23.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.