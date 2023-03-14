These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) is -2.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.18 and a high of $10.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 3.0% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.67, the stock is -1.57% and -1.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 1.51% off its SMA200. MGI registered -1.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.11%.

The stock witnessed a -1.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.38%, and is -1.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.78% over the week and 0.42% over the month.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has around 3186 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.29. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.23% and -2.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MoneyGram International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 180.90% this year.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.70M, and float is at 89.28M with Short Float at 5.79%.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading -14.58% down over the past 12 months and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is -24.50% lower over the same period. WEX Inc. (WEX) is 4.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.