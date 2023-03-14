Things appear to be looking up for SM Energy Company (SM)

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is -18.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.92 and a high of $54.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SM stock was last observed hovering at around $28.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.04% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.0% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.48, the stock is -7.22% and -10.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -26.81% off its SMA200. SM registered -28.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.01%.

The stock witnessed a -9.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.50%, and is -9.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

SM Energy Company (SM) has around 539 employees, a market worth around $3.48B and $3.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.18 and Fwd P/E is 3.64. Profit margin for the company is 33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.01% and -48.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.40%).

SM Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.00% this year.

SM Energy Company (SM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.45M, and float is at 120.75M with Short Float at 3.76%.

SM Energy Company (SM) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at SM Energy Company (SM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vogel Herbert S,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $29.15 per share for a total of $29150.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

SM Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Vogel Herbert S (President & CEO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $29.48 per share for $29480.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the SM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Vogel Herbert S (President & CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $30.78 for $30780.0. The insider now directly holds 403,063 shares of SM Energy Company (SM).

SM Energy Company (SM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is -9.92% lower over the past 12 months.