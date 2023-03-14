Unilever PLC (UL) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is -2.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.44 and a high of $52.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UL stock was last observed hovering at around $48.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $54.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.57% off the consensus price target high of $71.81 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -35.0% lower than the price target low of $36.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.14, the stock is -2.31% and -2.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 3.28% off its SMA200. UL registered 10.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.80%.

The stock witnessed a -1.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.50%, and is -0.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.03% over the month.

Unilever PLC (UL) has around 127000 employees, a market worth around $124.21B and $63.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.55. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.79% and -6.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Unilever PLC (UL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unilever PLC (UL) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unilever PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.80% this year.

Unilever PLC (UL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.54B, and float is at 2.52B with Short Float at 0.17%.

Unilever PLC (UL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading -3.17% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -4.69% lower over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 26.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.