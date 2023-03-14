UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -12.54% Change This Year

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is -12.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $449.70 and a high of $558.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNH stock was last observed hovering at around $460.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.35% off its average median price target of $600.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.66% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 13.33% higher than the price target low of $535.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $463.68, the stock is -3.98% and -5.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -9.62% off its SMA200. UNH registered -5.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.57%.

The stock witnessed a -4.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.37%, and is -3.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has around 400000 employees, a market worth around $436.85B and $324.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.89 and Fwd P/E is 16.39. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.11% and -16.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.10% this year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 934.00M, and float is at 929.88M with Short Float at 0.52%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McSweeney Erin,the company’sEVP Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that McSweeney Erin sold 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $542.30 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8736.0 shares.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that McSweeney Erin (EVP Chief People Officer) sold a total of 616 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $535.00 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8463.0 shares of the UNH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, ROOS THOMAS E (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 465 shares at an average price of $542.37 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 34,786 shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH).

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is trading -26.71% down over the past 12 months and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is -3.01% lower over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 19.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.