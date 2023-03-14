Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) is -8.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $4.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UROY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.39% off the consensus price target high of $5.90 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 51.79% higher than the price target low of $4.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.16, the stock is -9.62% and -12.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -15.40% off its SMA200. UROY registered -54.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.29%.

The stock witnessed a -15.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.37%, and is -6.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 2.86% and -56.36% from its 52-week high.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.58M, and float is at 81.56M with Short Float at 1.46%.