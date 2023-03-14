Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) down -9.28% since start of the year

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is -9.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $201.91 and a high of $273.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTN stock was last observed hovering at around $221.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.91% off its average median price target of $244.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.07% off the consensus price target high of $333.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 2.6% higher than the price target low of $222.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $216.22, the stock is -9.85% and -12.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -2.22% at the moment leaves the stock -8.32% off its SMA200. MTN registered -11.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.99%.

The stock witnessed a -14.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.93%, and is -8.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $9.02B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.33 and Fwd P/E is 22.77. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.09% and -20.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 173.10% this year.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.33M, and float is at 39.81M with Short Float at 2.72%.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barkin Michael Z,the company’sEVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Barkin Michael Z sold 6,891 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $258.92 per share for a total of $1.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14303.0 shares.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -1.23% down over the past 12 months and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) that is -3.78% lower over the same period. Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) is -15.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.