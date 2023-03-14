W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:WPC Stock Is Going Next

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) is 1.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.76 and a high of $89.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WPC stock was last observed hovering at around $78.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $85.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.62% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 5.39% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.47, the stock is -3.22% and -3.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -2.07% off its SMA200. WPC registered 0.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.82%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.63%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has around 193 employees, a market worth around $16.98B and $1.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.63 and Fwd P/E is 31.79. Profit margin for the company is 40.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.27% and -11.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W. P. Carey Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.50% this year.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.39M, and float is at 205.92M with Short Float at 3.35%.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zander Brian H,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Zander Brian H sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $84.14 per share for a total of $16812.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4266.0 shares.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) that is trading -54.28% down over the past 12 months and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) that is -71.71% lower over the same period. CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is -14.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.