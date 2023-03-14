What should you know before buying stock in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.80 and a high of $34.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTAI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.81% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 2.36% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.48, the stock is -28.78% and -25.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 3.97% at the moment leaves the stock 21.23% off its SMA200. BTAI registered 18.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.12%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -33.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.53%, and is -28.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.94% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $715.71M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 144.23% and -37.05% from its 52-week high.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.00% this year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.02M, and float is at 18.99M with Short Float at 14.80%.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yocca Frank,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Yocca Frank sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8397.0 shares.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that O’Neill Vincent (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 29,713 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BTAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Nandabalan Krishnan (Director) disposed off 25,889 shares at an average price of $22.34 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI).