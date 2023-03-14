What should you know before buying stock in Liberty Global plc (LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is -1.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.16 and a high of $27.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBTYK stock was last observed hovering at around $19.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.74% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 14.98% higher than the price target low of $22.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.13, the stock is -9.25% and -10.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -8.51% off its SMA200. LBTYK registered -22.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.54%.

The stock witnessed a -11.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.20%, and is -8.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $8.60B and $7.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.21. Distance from 52-week low is 18.38% and -29.15% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Global plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 271.21M, and float is at 250.18M with Short Float at 2.79%.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HALL BRYAN H,the company’sEVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that HALL BRYAN H sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $20.76 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Liberty Global plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Waldron Jason (SVP & CAO) sold a total of 7,193 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $20.40 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35683.0 shares of the LBTYK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Waldron Jason (SVP & CAO) disposed off 10,803 shares at an average price of $20.25 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 92,419 shares of Liberty Global plc (LBTYK).

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is trading -40.36% down over the past 12 months and Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is -5.26% lower over the same period. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -17.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.