Why Braskem S.A. (BAK) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) is -21.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.37 and a high of $19.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAK stock was last observed hovering at around $7.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $15.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.45% off the consensus price target high of $26.17 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 16.16% higher than the price target low of $8.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.21, the stock is -8.55% and -14.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -3.99% at the moment leaves the stock -38.18% off its SMA200. BAK registered -61.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.27%.

The stock witnessed a -15.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.50%, and is -10.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) has around 8126 employees, a market worth around $3.06B and $20.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.81 and Fwd P/E is 31.35. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.17% and -63.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.70%).

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Braskem S.A. (BAK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Braskem S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 308.70% this year.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 398.23M, and float is at 101.75M with Short Float at 0.58%.

Braskem S.A. (BAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -23.49% down over the past 12 months and Celanese Corporation (CE) that is -24.06% lower over the same period. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) is -51.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.