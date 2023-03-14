Why Denbury Inc. (DEN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) is -8.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.59 and a high of $104.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DEN stock was last observed hovering at around $81.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.05% off its average median price target of $110.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.18% off the consensus price target high of $156.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -8.6% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.28, the stock is -5.31% and -6.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -2.52% at the moment leaves the stock -3.69% off its SMA200. DEN registered 8.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.63%.

The stock witnessed a -5.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.42%, and is -5.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) has around 756 employees, a market worth around $4.04B and $1.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.93 and Fwd P/E is 10.99. Profit margin for the company is 20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.10% and -23.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.30%).

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denbury Inc. (DEN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denbury Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.50% this year.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.18M, and float is at 48.16M with Short Float at 11.03%.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Denbury Inc. (DEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times.