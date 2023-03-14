Why Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is -19.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.40 and a high of $45.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.67% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 36.47% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.53, the stock is -25.30% and -26.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -54.43% off its SMA200. EBS registered -75.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.99%.

The stock witnessed a -26.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.52%, and is -13.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 7.23% over the month.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $501.95M and $1.12B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.38% and -78.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -204.70% this year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.80M, and float is at 44.81M with Short Float at 12.40%.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Richard Ronald,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Richard Ronald sold 1,912 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $11.94 per share for a total of $22829.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19837.0 shares.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Zoon Kathryn C (Director) sold a total of 1,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $31.52 per share for $36973.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19654.0 shares of the EBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Zoon Kathryn C (Director) disposed off 1,996 shares at an average price of $35.53 for $70918.0. The insider now directly holds 12,381 shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS).

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading -19.34% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -18.98% lower over the same period. Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) is -73.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.