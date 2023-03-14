Why GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) is -1.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $10.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRWG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $5.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 3.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.85, the stock is -11.62% and -14.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -16.58% off its SMA200. GRWG registered -56.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.43%.

The stock witnessed a -16.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.66%, and is -8.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has around 634 employees, a market worth around $238.93M and $314.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.85% and -64.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GrowGeneration Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.40% this year.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.85M, and float is at 57.49M with Short Float at 7.84%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG): Who are the competitors?

