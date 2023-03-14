Why PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) is 1.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.53 and a high of $73.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFSI stock was last observed hovering at around $57.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.47% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 11.22% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.71, the stock is -7.55% and -8.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 6.35% off its SMA200. PFSI registered 4.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.18%.

The stock witnessed a -12.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.17%, and is -7.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) has around 4135 employees, a market worth around $2.97B and $2.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.88 and Fwd P/E is 6.26. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.78% and -21.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.90% this year.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.13M, and float is at 29.02M with Short Float at 7.43%.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPECTOR DAVID,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that SPECTOR DAVID sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $61.69 per share for a total of $0.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that White Donald J. (Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 1,630 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $60.62 per share for $98805.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9469.0 shares of the PFSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, SPECTOR DAVID (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 26,169 shares at an average price of $60.64 for $1.59 million. The insider now directly holds 650,183 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI).