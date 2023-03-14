Why should you keep an eye on Brunswick Corporation (BC)?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is 12.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.89 and a high of $94.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BC stock was last observed hovering at around $83.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.47% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.76% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 12.16% higher than the price target low of $92.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.81, the stock is -7.78% and -2.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -2.97% at the moment leaves the stock 7.58% off its SMA200. BC registered -11.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.60%.

The stock witnessed a -6.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.11%, and is -7.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) has around 18400 employees, a market worth around $5.90B and $6.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.93 and Fwd P/E is 7.25. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.57% and -14.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brunswick Corporation (BC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brunswick Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.30% this year.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.40M, and float is at 70.21M with Short Float at 4.14%.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Brunswick Corporation (BC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dekker Christopher F,the company’sE.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY. SEC filings show that Dekker Christopher F sold 7,353 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $88.29 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41455.0 shares.

Brunswick Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Gwillim Ryan M (E.V.P. & CFO) sold a total of 5,710 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $88.28 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28522.0 shares of the BC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, COOPER NANCY E (Director) disposed off 329 shares at an average price of $83.83 for $27580.0. The insider now directly holds 19,891 shares of Brunswick Corporation (BC).

Brunswick Corporation (BC): Who are the competitors?

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) is -11.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.