Why should you keep an eye on Elevance Health Inc. (ELV)?

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) is -10.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $440.02 and a high of $549.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELV stock was last observed hovering at around $454.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.39% off its average median price target of $577.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.98% off the consensus price target high of $620.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 8.21% higher than the price target low of $500.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $458.95, the stock is -3.87% and -4.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -6.14% off its SMA200. ELV registered -3.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.02%.

The stock witnessed a -5.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.26%, and is -2.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has around 102300 employees, a market worth around $110.28B and $156.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.51 and Fwd P/E is 12.40. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.30% and -16.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elevance Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.30% this year.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 238.50M, and float is at 236.46M with Short Float at 0.58%.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kendrick Charles Morgan JR,the company’sEVP & President, Commercial. SEC filings show that Kendrick Charles Morgan JR sold 2,314 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $462.22 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15327.0 shares.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -5.65% down over the past 12 months and Cigna Corporation (CI) that is 19.00% higher over the same period. Humana Inc. (HUM) is 11.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.