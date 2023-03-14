Why should you keep an eye on Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)?

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is -2.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.75 and a high of $92.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSIC stock was last observed hovering at around $77.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.04% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -12.41% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.56, the stock is -4.49% and -5.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 0.23% off its SMA200. HSIC registered -9.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.39%.

The stock witnessed a -9.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.62%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $10.21B and $12.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.92 and Fwd P/E is 13.36. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.78% and -16.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Henry Schein Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.30% this year.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.06M, and float is at 130.47M with Short Float at 3.78%.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Siegel Walter,the company’sSr. VP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Siegel Walter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $78.62 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41234.0 shares.

Henry Schein Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that LASKAWY PHILIP A (Director) sold a total of 6,405 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $78.74 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26239.0 shares of the HSIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, SHEARES BRADLEY T (Director) disposed off 11,243 shares at an average price of $82.07 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 38,861 shares of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is trading 7.38% up over the past 12 months and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) that is -12.11% lower over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 19.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.