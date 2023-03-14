Why should you keep an eye on Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)?

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is 56.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.29 and a high of $160.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPOT stock was last observed hovering at around $121.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.73% off its average median price target of $119.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.62% off the consensus price target high of $175.31 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -57.63% lower than the price target low of $78.28 for the same period.

Currently trading at $123.39, the stock is 0.85% and 14.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 24.36% off its SMA200. SPOT registered -6.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.89%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.60%, and is -2.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has around 8359 employees, a market worth around $24.31B and $12.41B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.09% and -22.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.60%).

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 33.20% this year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 193.23M, and float is at 140.64M with Short Float at 2.60%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -5.08% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -30.92% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -31.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.