Why Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is -2.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.96 and a high of $133.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YUM stock was last observed hovering at around $124.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $144.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.54% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 0.09% higher than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.89, the stock is -3.09% and -3.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 3.58% off its SMA200. YUM registered 7.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.58%.

The stock witnessed a -4.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.82%, and is -3.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $35.40B and $6.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.34 and Fwd P/E is 21.07. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.13% and -6.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (62.20%).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yum! Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 283.00M, and float is at 277.20M with Short Float at 1.21%.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Skeans Tracy L,the company’sCOO and CPO. SEC filings show that Skeans Tracy L sold 3,925 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $130.00 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14393.0 shares.

Yum! Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Gibbs David W (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,259 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $128.52 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31715.0 shares of the YUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M (Director) disposed off 1,215 shares at an average price of $118.30 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 1,233 shares of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 18.50% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 13.68% higher over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is 6.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.