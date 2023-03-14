Will Novartis AG (NVS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is -10.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.09 and a high of $94.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVS stock was last observed hovering at around $80.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94%.

Currently trading at $81.61, the stock is -4.18% and -7.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -3.89% off its SMA200. NVS registered -1.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.20%.

The stock witnessed a -5.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.89%, and is -3.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.21% over the week and 1.06% over the month.

Novartis AG (NVS) has around 101703 employees, a market worth around $195.01B and $51.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.83 and Fwd P/E is 11.53. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.15% and -13.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Novartis AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.20% this year.

Novartis AG (NVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.14B, and float is at 2.12B with Short Float at 0.31%.

Novartis AG (NVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.78% down over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -8.01% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -3.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.