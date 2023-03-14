Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS) is -9.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.11 and a high of $26.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WDS stock was last observed hovering at around $22.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $25.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.91% off the consensus price target high of $30.96 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -30.31% lower than the price target low of $16.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.01, the stock is -9.02% and -11.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -5.36% off its SMA200. WDS registered -5.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.25%.

The stock witnessed a -12.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.92%, and is -13.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) has around 4427 employees, a market worth around $41.86B and $16.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.17. Distance from 52-week low is 15.18% and -18.27% from its 52-week high.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2023.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.90B, and float is at 1.90B with Short Float at 0.10%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is -5.81% lower over the past 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -3.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.