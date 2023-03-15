Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is 6.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.35 and a high of $11.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $10.72, the stock is 4.65% and 0.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.74 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 24.18% off its SMA200. AGI registered 22.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.13%.

The stock witnessed a 0.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.94%, and is 7.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has around 1840 employees, a market worth around $5.72B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 84.41 and Fwd P/E is 23.61. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.82% and -7.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Alamos Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.40% this year.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 393.04M, and float is at 391.47M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 8.02% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -28.87% lower over the same period. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is 0.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.