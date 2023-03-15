Altria Group Inc. (MO): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:MO Stock Is Going Next

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is 2.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.35 and a high of $57.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MO stock was last observed hovering at around $46.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.23% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -26.32% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.74, the stock is -0.59% and 1.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.32 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 3.06% off its SMA200. MO registered -7.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.52%.

The stock witnessed a -1.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.06%, and is 0.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $83.69B and $25.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.66 and Fwd P/E is 8.80. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.84% and -18.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (45.30%).

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altria Group Inc. (MO) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altria Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 138.70% this year.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.79B, and float is at 1.78B with Short Float at 0.98%.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Altria Group Inc. (MO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

Altria Group Inc. (MO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading 9.54% up over the past 12 months.