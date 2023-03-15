Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) is -7.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.51 and a high of $41.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMLX stock was last observed hovering at around $31.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.93%.

Currently trading at $34.10, the stock is -1.41% and -5.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.11 million and changing 9.40% at the moment leaves the stock 15.18% off its SMA200. AMLX registered 22.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.27%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.35%, and is -5.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.21% over the week and 6.38% over the month.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has around 205 employees, a market worth around $2.44B and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 423.81% and -18.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.00% this year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.53M, and float is at 49.98M with Short Float at 10.93%.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morningside Venture Investment,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $33.75 per share for a total of $1.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.48 million shares.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Mazzariello Gina (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 3,586 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $34.49 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37414.0 shares of the AMLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Morningside Venture Investment (10% Owner) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $35.57 for $1.78 million. The insider now directly holds 7,580,598 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX).