Analysts suggest Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) could spike 35.94% in a year

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is -3.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.88 and a high of $16.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.94% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -2.5% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.25, the stock is -9.05% and -7.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.41 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -15.53% off its SMA200. PBR registered -22.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.96%.

The stock witnessed a -11.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.30%, and is -6.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has around 45149 employees, a market worth around $64.69B and $124.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.83 and Fwd P/E is 2.84. Profit margin for the company is 29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.43% and -36.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.40%).

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.60% this year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.52B, and float is at 4.20B with Short Float at 0.71%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is trading 109.87% up over the past 12 months and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is 22.84% higher over the same period. Hess Corporation (HES) is 31.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.