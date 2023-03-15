Analysts suggest Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) could spike 38.2% in a year

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is -2.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.54 and a high of $54.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WFC stock was last observed hovering at around $38.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.2% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 10.73% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.17, the stock is -12.02% and -10.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 52.68 million and changing 4.58% at the moment leaves the stock -8.20% off its SMA200. WFC registered -17.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.77%.

The stock witnessed a -15.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.48%, and is -9.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has around 238000 employees, a market worth around $151.55B and $54.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.78 and Fwd P/E is 7.66. Profit margin for the company is 22.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.93% and -25.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wells Fargo & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.80B, and float is at 3.75B with Short Float at 0.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Santos Kleber,the company’sSr. Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Santos Kleber sold 34,698 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $46.27 per share for a total of $1.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19590.0 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that Santos Kleber (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold a total of 22,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $44.44 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21478.0 shares of the WFC stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include U.S. Bancorp (USB) that is trading -28.76% down over the past 12 months.