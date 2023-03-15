Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Is Down -10.25% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is -10.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.11 and a high of $29.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NLY stock was last observed hovering at around $18.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $18.92, the stock is -8.04% and -13.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.97 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -16.36% off its SMA200. NLY registered -33.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.77%.

The stock witnessed a -12.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.69%, and is -5.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has around 161 employees, a market worth around $9.77B and $3.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.78 and Fwd P/E is 6.26. Profit margin for the company is 49.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.22% and -36.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 468.88M, and float is at 466.59M with Short Float at 3.08%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Finkelstein David L,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Finkelstein David L bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $5.56 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.67 million shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is trading -20.96% down over the past 12 months and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is -20.76% lower over the same period. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is -18.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.