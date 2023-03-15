Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) up 23.58% since start of the year

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is 23.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.12 and a high of $142.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMAT stock was last observed hovering at around $115.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.5% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.77% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -33.71% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.34, the stock is 3.97% and 6.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.32 million and changing 3.88% at the moment leaves the stock 18.97% off its SMA200. AMAT registered -2.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.96%.

The stock witnessed a 4.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.11%, and is 3.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $104.06B and $26.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.13 and Fwd P/E is 17.52. Profit margin for the company is 24.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.21% and -15.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.00%).

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.10% this year.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 845.00M, and float is at 834.77M with Short Float at 1.46%.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Little Teri A.,the company’sSVP, CLO. SEC filings show that Little Teri A. sold 6,813 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $117.44 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98332.0 shares.

Applied Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that CHEN XUN (Director) sold a total of 377 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $107.80 per share for $40641.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AMAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Deane Timothy M (GVP, Applied Global Services) disposed off 29 shares at an average price of $91.46 for $2652.0. The insider now directly holds 87,532 shares of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT).

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading 9.45% up over the past 12 months and QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is -23.49% lower over the same period. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is -16.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.