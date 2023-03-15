Are we looking at the next big move in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is -0.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.64 and a high of $41.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WY stock was last observed hovering at around $30.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $29.99, the stock is -4.21% and -5.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -6.55% off its SMA200. WY registered -22.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.88%.

The stock witnessed a -8.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.16%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has around 9264 employees, a market worth around $22.38B and $10.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.90 and Fwd P/E is 25.33. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.55% and -28.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.10% this year.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 735.65M, and float is at 725.47M with Short Float at 1.47%.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stockfish Devin W,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Stockfish Devin W sold 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $36.00 per share for a total of $64800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Weyerhaeuser Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Monaco Albert (Director) bought a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $38.76 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30746.0 shares of the WY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Monaco Albert (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $38.43 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 27,246 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY).

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is -16.47% lower over the past 12 months.