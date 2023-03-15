Check out this: Ouster Inc. (OUST) could be on the verge of a big rally

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) is -0.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OUST stock was last observed hovering at around $0.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 42.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.86, the stock is -26.88% and -30.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.06 million and changing -9.73% at the moment leaves the stock -37.28% off its SMA200. OUST registered -73.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -36.08%.

The stock witnessed a -43.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.49%, and is -14.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.71% over the week and 11.94% over the month.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) has around 278 employees, a market worth around $364.91M and $41.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.54% and -82.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.20%).

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ouster Inc. (OUST) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ouster Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.36M, and float is at 123.70M with Short Float at 13.61%.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Ouster Inc. (OUST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tewksbury Ted L III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Tewksbury Ted L III sold 326,248 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $1.11 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.98 million shares.

Ouster Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Brunelle Anna (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,067 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $1.10 per share for $3382.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.32 million shares of the OUST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, SPENCER DARIEN (EVP of Global Operations) disposed off 2,467 shares at an average price of $1.10 for $2715.0. The insider now directly holds 1,595,787 shares of Ouster Inc. (OUST).