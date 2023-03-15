Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is -8.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.84 and a high of $83.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CL stock was last observed hovering at around $71.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.73% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -7.82% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.24, the stock is -1.07% and -3.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.73 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -5.37% off its SMA200. CL registered -2.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $CLP/JPY and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $CLP/PLX.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.12%, and is 1.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has around 33800 employees, a market worth around $60.01B and $17.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.01 and Fwd P/E is 21.18. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.49% and -13.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.70% this year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 832.50M, and float is at 829.55M with Short Float at 1.16%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAHILL JOHN T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CAHILL JOHN T sold 5,703 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $73.83 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24383.0 shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that POLK MICHAEL B (Director) sold a total of 5,559 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $73.48 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23583.0 shares of the CL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, HARRIS C MARTIN (Director) disposed off 5,703 shares at an average price of $74.25 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 17,010 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -2.35% down over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is -1.54% lower over the same period.