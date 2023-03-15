Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is -6.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.90 and a high of $55.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DELL stock was last observed hovering at around $36.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98%.

Currently trading at $37.55, the stock is -7.37% and -8.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.43 million and changing 2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -10.19% off its SMA200. DELL registered -27.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.82%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.23%, and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has around 133000 employees, a market worth around $27.68B and $102.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.68 and Fwd P/E is 6.00. Distance from 52-week low is 14.15% and -32.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 113.30% this year.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 728.00M, and float is at 234.26M with Short Float at 2.97%.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scannell William F,the company’sPres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops. SEC filings show that Scannell William F sold 91,938 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $42.62 per share for a total of $3.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Dell Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Scannell William F (Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops) sold a total of 27,536 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $40.20 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the DELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Whitten Anthony Charles (Co-Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 107,905 shares at an average price of $47.70 for $5.15 million. The insider now directly holds 774,352 shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL).