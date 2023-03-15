Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) is -28.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.25 and a high of $22.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95%.

Currently trading at $12.40, the stock is -19.35% and -24.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.92 million and changing 8.30% at the moment leaves the stock -33.70% off its SMA200. EBC registered -42.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.04%.

The stock witnessed a -21.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.90%, and is -19.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has around 1889 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $605.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.29 and Fwd P/E is 9.17. Profit margin for the company is 28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.22% and -44.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 696.40% this year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.17M, and float is at 173.91M with Short Float at 1.06%.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Borgen Luis,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Borgen Luis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $19.21 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77546.0 shares.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Jackson Deborah C (Director) sold a total of 5,713 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $19.21 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72752.0 shares of the EBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Harlam Bari A (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $19.21 for $96050.0. The insider now directly holds 72,465 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC).

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 4.45% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -28.69% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -17.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.