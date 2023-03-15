Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) is 5.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $5.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HMY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $3.58, the stock is 14.23% and 3.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.93 million and changing 3.47% at the moment leaves the stock 12.89% off its SMA200. HMY registered -31.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.69%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.77%, and is 21.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has around 37609 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $2.30B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 85.01% and -33.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.80% this year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 616.53M, and float is at 434.47M with Short Float at 1.96%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading -35.51% down over the past 12 months and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) that is -22.80% lower over the same period. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is -24.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.